Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) PT Lowered to $142.00 at Oppenheimer

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.11.

Shares of CBOE opened at $121.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.49 and its 200-day moving average is $125.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

