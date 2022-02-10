CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $189.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $148.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CDW stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,232 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of CDW worth $85,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

