Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CLS traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,355. Celestica has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Celestica had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 1.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Celestica by 16.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Celestica by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares during the period. 61.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

