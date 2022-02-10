Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Celyad Oncology from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Celyad Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Celyad Oncology from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celyad Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.42.

Shares of CYAD opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. Celyad Oncology has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

