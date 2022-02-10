Centamin’s (CEY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 112 ($1.51) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CEY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.76) target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 106 ($1.43) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.03) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centamin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 119.60 ($1.62).

Get Centamin alerts:

CEY stock opened at GBX 92.56 ($1.25) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40. Centamin has a twelve month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.67). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.70.

In other Centamin news, insider Mark Bankes purchased 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £25,230 ($34,117.65).

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.