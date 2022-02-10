Centene (NYSE:CNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $85.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.58. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $86.81.

Get Centene alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.