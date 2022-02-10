Ceres Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,037.00 (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Ceres has a market capitalization of $528,389.69 and approximately $2,037.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ceres has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for $95.86 or 0.00222574 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00047385 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.74 or 0.07097191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,186.65 or 1.00271433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00049699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00053740 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.