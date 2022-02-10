CHADS VC (CHADS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.94 Million

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $75.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00041296 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00107247 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,416,962 coins and its circulating supply is 46,243,952 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

