Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

NYSE CHRA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 198,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,999. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock has a market cap of $171.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 115.64% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

