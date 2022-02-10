Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “
Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.
Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 115.64% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 37.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Charah Solutions
Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.