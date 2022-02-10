Chatham Asset Management, Llc Sells 2,000,000 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $20,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE FST opened at $10.07 on Thursday. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FST. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $723,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition by 25,800.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

