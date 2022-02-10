Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Lifted to Buy at Dawson James

Dawson James upgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CHEK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

CHEK opened at $0.65 on Monday. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Check-Cap by 784.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 79,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the second quarter valued at $630,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Check-Cap by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 207,260 shares during the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.