Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Lifted to Buy at Dawson James

Dawson James upgraded shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
CHEK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Check-Cap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
CHEK opened at $0.65 on Monday. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86.
About Check-Cap
Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.
