Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.480-$1.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $517 million-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $532.04 million.Check Point Software Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.900-$7.500 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $131.08.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.24. 740,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $131.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average of $119.18.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

