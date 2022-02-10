ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 70,405 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 12.9% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 201.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.21.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 353.41%. The business had revenue of $17.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.