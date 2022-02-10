Chemours (NYSE:CC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Chemours (NYSE:CC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.07-4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.50.

Shares of CC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.47. 1,505,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,851. Chemours has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.89.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chemours stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Chemours worth $44,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

