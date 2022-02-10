Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 360 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

NYSE LOW opened at $233.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

