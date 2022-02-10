Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 832 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 108,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 17.5% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 62.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,570,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,857,000 after buying an additional 986,940 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.67.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,931. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BDX opened at $277.24 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.68 and a 200-day moving average of $250.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

