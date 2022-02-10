Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after acquiring an additional 773,928 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,312,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,350,000 after acquiring an additional 703,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total value of $12,011,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,257 shares of company stock worth $29,027,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $211.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.24 and a 52-week high of $248.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

