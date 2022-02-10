Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes $347,000 Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DFS opened at $124.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.60. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on DFS. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

