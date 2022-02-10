Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 99.4% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 42.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 253,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,550,000 after acquiring an additional 75,494 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $383,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $56.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $62.20.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

