Chimera Investment (CIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.91. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chimera Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 356,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Chimera Investment worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

