Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1,406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIM opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.91. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

CIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

