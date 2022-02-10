China Renaissance Securities Lowers HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) to Hold

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $6.50 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

HUYA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

HUYA stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.71. HUYA has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.85.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.14 million. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HUYA will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,209 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,712,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 998,768 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in HUYA by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 521,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,799,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

