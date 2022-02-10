Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $8.28 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $8.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $39.05 EPS.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:CMG opened at $1,608.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,589.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1,751.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,256.27 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
