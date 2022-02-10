Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.140-$3.260 EPS.

CHD stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.51. 12,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $104.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.10.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

