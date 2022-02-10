Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.46. Ciena also posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Ciena from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $247,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,598 shares of company stock worth $2,642,948 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIEN traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,081. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.04. Ciena has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

