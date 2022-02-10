Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,387,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $477,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 36.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 7,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.52.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $232.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.67 and its 200 day moving average is $216.51.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

