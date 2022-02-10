Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $483,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,912 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,103,000 after purchasing an additional 83,554 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after purchasing an additional 88,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $136.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

