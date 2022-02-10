Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 41,091 SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SI-BONE in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 109,687.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIBN. Bank of America lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $72,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $43,584.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,526 shares of company stock worth $420,714. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SIBN stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $681.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.47. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.