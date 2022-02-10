Cinctive Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

