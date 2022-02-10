Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $550,000 Holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRTX. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,043,000 after buying an additional 275,089 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,953,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,386,000 after buying an additional 188,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cortexyme by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after buying an additional 59,471 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cortexyme by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after acquiring an additional 42,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. lowered their price target on Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

