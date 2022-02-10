Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $716,000 Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 40,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,383,000 after buying an additional 545,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,695,000 after buying an additional 158,955 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after purchasing an additional 147,487 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.09. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.54.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

