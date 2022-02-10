Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Raised by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,263,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,272 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.7% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $123,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 67,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.5% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.50. 433,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,757,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $234.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $64.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

