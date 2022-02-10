Citigroup Downgrades SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) to Neutral

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

SLQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

SLQT opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.19.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SelectQuote by 3.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 4.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

