Citigroup Downgrades SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) to Neutral

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.
SLQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.
SLQT opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.19.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SelectQuote by 3.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 4.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
