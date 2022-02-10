Citigroup Inc. Acquires 15,095 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 114.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVNC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,281,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,425,000 after purchasing an additional 193,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $4,437,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,085,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,103,000 after purchasing an additional 142,946 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, Director Angus C. Russell bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 76,400 shares of company stock worth $1,049,636. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $33.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $998.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. Research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

