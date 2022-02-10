Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) by 106.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Stem were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd purchased a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,355,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth about $3,108,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth about $19,981,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth about $1,706,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth about $1,531,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stem alerts:

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,489 in the last 90 days.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.