Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 15,126 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,327,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 56,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,979,000 after purchasing an additional 138,655 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,010,000 after purchasing an additional 328,929 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.62%.

In related news, Director Michel Philipp Cole bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $36,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

