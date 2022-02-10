Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WABC shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $58.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.63. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

