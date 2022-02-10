Citigroup Inc. Sells 424,562 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 424,562 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,068,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $458.30 million, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.42. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

