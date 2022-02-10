Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Boosted by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,215,508 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,122 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises approximately 3.6% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $151,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.82. The company had a trading volume of 226,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,337. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

