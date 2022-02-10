Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Civeo were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Civeo by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,806,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Civeo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,050,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Civeo alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $171,333.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 98,973 shares of company stock worth $2,053,791 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CVEO opened at $22.34 on Thursday. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $318.35 million, a PE ratio of -25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Civeo Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.