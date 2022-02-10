Civilization (CIV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $209,641.00

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Civilization has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Civilization has a market cap of $40.77 million and approximately $209,641.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civilization alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00040216 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00103053 BTC.

About Civilization

CIV is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Civilization Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civilization should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civilization using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.