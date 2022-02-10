Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in CSX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in CSX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

