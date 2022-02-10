Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in LHC Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in LHC Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

LHCG opened at $127.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.70.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

