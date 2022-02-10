Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$206 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.030-$0.040 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $115.96. 10,219,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,451,449. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.39. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a hold rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.93.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $421,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cloudflare stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.