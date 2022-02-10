CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

CNB Financial has increased its dividend payment by 2.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CNB Financial has a payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $457.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.93. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

