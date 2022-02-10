CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 48.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE CNX opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.34. CNX Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.59.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.