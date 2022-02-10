Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $71.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coca-Cola traded as high as $62.33 and last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 18767658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.60.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.94.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,140 shares of company stock valued at $15,465,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

