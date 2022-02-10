Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Coca-Cola updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.440-$2.460 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.44-2.46 EPS.

NYSE KO traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.48. 1,215,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,222,119. The stock has a market cap of $265.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.75. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,140 shares of company stock valued at $15,465,580 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,799,000 after acquiring an additional 697,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

