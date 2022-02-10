Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Set at $64.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has been given a $64.00 target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s current price.

KO has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.13.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,222,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $265.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $6,957,236.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,140 shares of company stock valued at $15,465,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after buying an additional 19,139,302 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after buying an additional 6,021,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after buying an additional 5,210,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

