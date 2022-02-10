Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,875,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,972,000 after acquiring an additional 496,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,861 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,181,000 after acquiring an additional 237,918 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,129,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 666,938 shares during the period. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Noble Financial upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.

Shares of CDE opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.00 and a beta of 1.71. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

